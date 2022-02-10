Homicide team investigating after man found dead in Langley, RCMP say

Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a man found in Langley, B.C., on Thursday morning, according to RCMP.

A release says officers responded to the 1800-block of 224 Street, an area of farmland just north of the U.S. border, around 1:30 a.m. PT after a report of a "man down."

The victim was found dead at the scene.

Langley RCMP have not released the victim's identity or disclosed how he died, but have said the death does not appear to be a random act.

The release says 224 Street will be closed between 16th and 24th avenues for a "significant amount of time" while police investigate.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to work alongside local RCMP.

IHIT is seeking dashcam footage from anyone who was on 224th Street between 16th and 40th avenues between 11 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 1:30 a.m. PT on Feb. 10.

Anyone with information can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.