1 dead, another injured after shots fired in Surrey

One man was found shot dead and another was injured in the Whalley area of Surrey, B.C., late Sunday, police say.

Officers responded to the 13600-block of 114 Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. PT after someone reported hearing gunfire in the area, according to a statement released Monday morning.

One man was found dead at the scene. A second man with gunshot wounds was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation.

RCMP say the incident was targeted and the two victims are know to police.

Anyone who might have witnessed this incident, or who has video surveillance or dashcam video, is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, or send an email to ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.