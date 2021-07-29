Homicide team investigating death of 1-year-old in New Westminster

New Westminster police and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are looking into the suspicious death of a one-year-old infant.

In a statement, police say they responded to a call of an unresponsive baby in the early morning hours of July 24.

Police say they determined while on scene that there were suspicious circumstances around the child's death and IHIT was called in to assist.

"The hurt caused by these kind of deaths is amplified when the victim is so young," said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT.

"We are working diligently to find answers to help the healing process for all those affected."

Detectives are speaking with family and friends to find out what happened. Police say there is no ongoing public safety issue.

Investigators say no names or further details are being released at this time.