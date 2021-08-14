Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in Burnaby commerical area

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is asking for the public's help as it investigates the suspicious death of a 38-year-old man in Burnaby on Thursday.

Officers say that Burnaby RCMP were called around 6 a.m. on Thursday to the 6200 block of Darnley Street, a commercial area adjoining Burnaby Lake Regional Park, following reports of a body.

IHIT's Cpl. Tim Pierotti says the victim was identified as 38-year-old Kenneth Thomas Howe, of Surrey, B.C.

"Although Mr. Howe was not believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict, his death appears to have been targeted," he said. "Mr. Howe was known to frequent North Surrey and was always with his dog, Aurora."

Police are asking for dashcam footage from anyone who was travelling near Norland Avenue and Kensington Avenue in Burnaby between 10 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 6 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Information on either Howe or his dog can be submitted at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.