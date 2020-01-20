Skip to Main Content
Homicide detectives investigate shooting at Burnaby gas station
Burnaby RCMP said a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after shots were fired around 6:30 p.m. PT Sunday at a gas station at Willingdon Avenue and Canada Way. Police believe the violence was targeted.

IHIT investigators were clearing the scene of the shooting early Monday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Homicide detectives are now investigating a shooting at a gas station in Burnaby, B.C., Sunday night.

Officers with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) were cleaning up the crime scene at Willingdon Avenue and Canada Way just before 2 a.m. PT Monday.

Earlier, Burnaby RCMP said a man in his 20s had been taken to hospital with serious injuries after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. PT Sunday.

Police believe the violence was targeted. Witnesses at the scene say multiple shell casings and blood were on the ground in front of the gas pumps at the Chevron, which is across the street from the B.C. Institute of Technology.

RCMP say there were no other casualties.

Investigators are asking for witnesses to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers with information.

