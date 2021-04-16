Vancouver police renew call for witnesses on 2nd anniversary of fatal Kitsilano shooting

Vancouver police are again appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have about a fatal shooting in Kitsilano that claimed the life of a man investigators said had no clear ties to crime or gangs.

"As today marks two years to the date of the death of Mr. Kumar, investigators are hoping to acquire more leads to help solve the murder and bring closure to Mr. Kumar's family," Const. Tania Visintin wrote in a statement Friday.

On Apr. 16, 2019, Vancouver resident Manoj Kumar was found shot near the corner of Burrard Street and 4th Avenue just after 8:30 p.m., PT.

A statement released shortly after the shooting death said the 30-year-old died at the scene, and any suspects were gone by the time police arrived.

On Friday, investigators released another photo and video of the suspects, hoping someone can help move the investigation forward.

"Investigators believe there are people in the community who know who is responsible for this homicide. We encourage those with knowledge of the suspects to come forward," said Visintin.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.