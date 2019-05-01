Homes evacuated as wildfire burns near Halfmoon Bay on the Sunshine Coast
Fire is suspected to be human-caused
Emergency responders are on the scene of a wildfire burning near Halfmoon Bay, B.C.
According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire was at one point five hectares in size, but is now 50 per cent contained and covers an area closer to 2.5 hectares.
It is suspected to be human caused, and is currently considered out of control.
The service brought in two medium helicopters and one three-person attack crew that are assisting the Sunshine Coast Fire Department.
While the service did not request that homes be evacuated, it says Sunshine Coast RCMP are evacuating some.
Halfmoon Bay is a small community on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast.
Forest fire NW of Brooks and Walker. Crews working on scene. No homes affected at this time but evacuations of residences has begun.—@COAST_RCMP
