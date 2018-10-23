Homeowner handed 7-year sentence for baseball-bat attack that left 18-year-old with 'life robbing injuries'

Kamloops resident Kristopher Teichrieb has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a vicious baseball bat attack on 18-year-old Jessie Simpson, who had wandered into his backyard in June 2016.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley delivered his judgment on Tuesday afternoon, the same day Teichrieb pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault.

"It was an unprovoked attack and has caused permanent and life robbing injuries to Jessie Simpson," said Crown prosecutor Wendy Stephen.

"[Teichrieb] was sentenced today to seven years imprisonment, which is a significant sentence, but, of course, it will never bring Jessie back to the state that he was in before all this occurred."

Stephen read out a statement of facts agreed to by the Crown and Teichrieb's defence lawyer.

Escalating crime in the neighbourhood

In the weeks and months before the attack, Teichrieb believed there was escalating property crime and violence in his neighbourhood.

Teichrieb called 911 on several occasions about suspicious activity. In one of the calls, he told the RCMP he had chased someone out of his yard.

In another call, he told police that he had caught someone attempting to break into his van and reported that he had "chased him down and gave him a couple of smacks."

In the summer of 2016, Teichrieb had an encounter with a man wearing only underwear walking on his street. He told a police officer he was prepared to take vigilante action if there were more incidents.

'I got him'

On June 19, 2016, Jessie Simpson wandered into Teichrieb's yard around 4 a.m., after he had left a graduation party. ​Teichrieb went outside with an aluminum baseball bat and confronted Simpson. The two men got into a fight, and Simpson ran away to another yard about 89 to 90 meters away.

Teichrieb chased after him and attacked him.



"Mr. Teichrieb struck Mr. Simpson with the baseball bat, with his fists and with his feet," Stephen said.

"Mr. Simpson was bleeding profusely and lying on the lawn."

A neighbour who called 911 reported that Teichrieb dragged Simpson across the street, walked away and then returned and kicked Simpson in the head.

When RCMP officers arrived, Teichrieb was standing overtop of Simpson and told the officers, "I got him."

Police officers did not find any evidence that Simpson was attempting to break into Teichrieb's home. Teichrieb was arrested and later charged with attempted murder.

"Devastating, catastrophic injuries"

Simpson was taken to hospital where doctors determined he had a severe skull fracture and significant brain swelling.

He had extensive fractures to his face and blood running from his left ear. He underwent emergency brain surgery and remained in a coma for several months.

Simpson was finally released from hospital in April 2018 and put into a long-term care facility.

"He has suffered devastating, catastrophic injuries," said Stephen.

"He is not able to walk. He has limited movement. He is blind in one eye and he has suffered permanent brain damage."

In court, Stephen read a victim impact statement written by Susana Simpson, Jessie's mother.

"This was every parent's worst nightmare." she said. "I will never see my Jessie walk through the door and give me a big hug. It's unimaginable and unforgivable."

Teichrieb apologized to the court and said he will have to live with what he has done for the rest of his life.

Justice Dley called the attack "a senseless, irrational reaction" by Teichrieb.

Teichrieb was awarded credit for the amount of time he has spent in custody and will now serve less than two and a half years of federal prison time to complete his seven year sentence.

