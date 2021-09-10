How will the next prime minister tackle homelessness? Party platforms offer few clues

Dallas Caillou has a bed, heat, TV and a roof over his head. But he's still homeless.

For the past three months he's been living in a makeshift teepee in the middle of a homeless encampment near downtown Prince George, British Columbia, where an estimated 50 to 75 people have taken up residence since being evicted from a similar camp closer to the city's business core.

Residents say the camp gives them a sense of security and community. Instead of having to pack up their belongings every day to get off a sidewalk or out of a shelter, they are able to establish some routine. Volunteers provide food and water, and portable toilets and dumpsters have been set up as well.

"They're friends ... community," Caillou said. "I feel safe."

Unfortunately, not everyone feels the same way. RCMP say they've recorded a rise in complaints from people living near the camp, and on Aug. 27 a woman living in the encampment was shot. Incidents like this one have prompted the city to pursue a court injunction to shut the camp down and pass a bylaw prohibiting the establishment of similar encampments.

Kelli Moffat, whose house overlooks the encampment, said she's seen a rise in crime and her husband now sleeps with a baseball bat to scare off intruders, who she says enter their property "nightly."

But she also has mixed feelings about the decision to close the camp down.

"We really want something done about the homeless situation and the fact that nobody should live like that," she said. "This is definitely a federal and provincial issue. The city can only do so much."

Prince George isn't alone. Homeless encampments have been set up and torn down in Vancouver , Victoria , Toronto and Halifax , often just to be re-established somewhere else.

But despite the prevalence of homelessness and camps across the country, the issue has received little attention from federal party leaders on the campaign trail.

That's disappointing to people like Tim Aubrey, who co-chairs the Ontario Housing First Community of Interest, which advocates for research-based solutions to ending homelessness.

"The focus when it comes to [party platforms] is very much around trying to help first-time homebuyers and deal with the supply problem," he said. "But for chronic homelessness you need more support."

And while housing falls under provincial jurisdiction, Aubrey said you only need to look at health care — which also falls to the provinces — to see how the federal government can take on a leadership role in shaping policy aimed at ending homelessness.

Nick Falvo, a Calgary-based consultant and research associate with Carleton University specializing in homelessness and affordability, said Canada's three major parties make little mention of ending homelessness in their platforms.

"This came as a surprise to me [because] it is something that affects every region of the country," he said. "It's a national issue. I think it requires national leadership."

CBC spoke to candidates for the NDP, Conservative and Liberal parties in Prince George and asked Falvo his thoughts on their approaches to ending homelessness.

NDP: Guaranteed livable income, mental health supports

Falvo said the biggest surprise to him was that the NDP's platform doesn't have more of a focus on ending homelessness. Instead, like the Liberals and Conservatives, he said the focus seems to be more on cooling the housing market and helping first-time buyers.

While the party says it would work to end homelessness within a decade, Falvo said the platform provides few details on how it would get there.

However, NDP candidate Audrey McKinnon — a former CBC broadcaster running in the riding of Cariboo-Prince George — said other party policies would help tackle the root causes of homelessness.

"I'm always going to be an advocate for universal basic income," she said, pointing to the party's position on livable incomes for people with disabilities and seniors.

McKinnon also promoted the party's promise of universal pharmacare and mental health support as ways to help lift people out of poverty leading to homelessness.

"Right now if people can't afford medications to treat their mental illness, where do they end up?" she asked.

Falvo said while it's true policies aimed at ending poverty could have an impact on homelessness, and similar ideas have met with some success in Quebec, he would have liked to see more direct actions within the party platform along with costing.

Conservatives: New funding for addictions treatment

Todd Doherty, who is running for re-election under the banner of the Conservative Party, also linked the homelessness crisis in his riding to mental health and addiction, and said his party's approach would be to provide more treatment options to people living with those issues.

"We are gripped in an opioid crisis which, let's call it what it is, a national health care crisis," he said.

Doherty reiterated his party's promise to commit $325 million over three years to create 1,000 new treatment beds and 50 recovery centres across the country, which he believed would help people transition from camps into permanent housing.

But Falvo said while he agrees addiction treatment needs more funding, it is not a catch-all solution to homelessness.

"If they'd listed that in addition to six or seven other measures, that would have been one thing, but when it's the thing they underline as a policy response … it's a bit surprising," he said.

Falvo said over the past decade a consensus has emerged that requiring people to be sober before providing shelter or housing is not conducive to getting people off the street. He wondered if the Conservative emphasis on addictions treatment in their response to homelessness marked a shift toward making sobriety a condition of getting shelter.

"I'd say 1937 called and want their approach to homelessness back," he joked.

Liberals: Rapid housing funds

When asked about his approach to homelessness, Liberal candidate Garth Frizzell pointed to his party's rapid housing initiative, a program that sees the federal government transfer money to Indigenous governments and municipalities to buy up vacant properties to be transformed into affordable housing.

"That channelled funding directly from the federal government to municipal governments in a way that hadn't been done before," he said.

As a city councillor in Prince George and president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities when the COVID-19 crisis hit, Frizzell was a strong advocate for the program, which has distributed more than $1 billion across the country, with the Liberals committing a further $1.5 billion in their latest budget.

But the program has also faced criticism. The New Democrats argue it falls short of creating enough new units to address the scope of the homelessness crisis, while the Conservatives say it's too focused on major urban centres to help smaller communities.

Frizzell agreed the program needs to be expanded to help more small cities and argued the additional funding committed by the Liberals would achieve that.

Falvo said that from what he's seen, the program has been popular and that the additional funding promised by the Liberals is "nothing to sneeze at."

Still, he noted the program is reduced to a single sentence in the Liberal platform and that more of the party's focus seems to be on appealing to people with the money to buy a home rather than those living in chronic poverty.