'People are freezing here': Homeless in Oppenheimer Park forced to break law to stay warm, advocate says

An advocate for the dozens of homeless people trying to keep away the cold while sleeping in their tents in a Vancouver park says the city needs to help come up with ways to keep everyone warm.

Oppenheimer Park camp advocate Chrissy Brett says a city ban on open flames and portable heating devices inside tents means people have no legal way to warm up. People are at risk of dying from exposure in winter weather if a solution is not reached, she said.

"People are freezing here," Brett said Thursday in an interview on CBC's The Early Edition. She pointed out events and restaurants have found ways to heat large tents and patios safely and suggested bringing in something similar to the Downtown Eastside park.

She said people in the park are not allowed to run electrical cords into the park, which also means there is no light at night and people are using the overdose prevention site in candlelight.

The volunteer-run overdose prevention centre in Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park has no light source at night. People have been using candles to see. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

"It's worse than a third-world country," said Brett. "We've been calling for our Indigenous leaders and our political leaders that are truly concerned to call in disaster relief and humanitarian aid."

She said until long-term housing solutions are created for homeless Canadians, municipalities should work with tent city advocates to keep people safer at those sites.

Brett stands near a fire pit at Oppenheimer Park on Thursday. She says people living in the encampment are forced to break the law and heat their tents to avoid getting sick. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Warming centres open overnight

There are more than 2,200 people currently living on the streets in Vancouver. The ban on open flames and portable heating devices is intended to keep people living in tents safe and reduce the risk of fires.

The City of Vancouver said they recognize falling temperatures are leading people to take potentially dangerous measures to stay warm. More than 20 fires have been reported at Oppenheimer Park since February.

The secretary general of Amnesty International Canada, Alex Neve, met with campers and Chrissy Brett at Oppenheimer Park last week. He said on social media after touring the park that 'solutions here must be consultative.' (Twitter/AkexNeveAmnesty)

Outreach staff are trying to move people inside as a solution, the city said in an emailed statement.

"No one needs to be outside," wrote Sandra Singh, general manager of arts, culture and community services.

"We really want residents experiencing homelessness to come inside and stay safe. Warming centres will welcome everyone, and people can bring their pets, bikes, and carts with them."

Warming centres open when the temperature reaches -5 C or below.

Four overnight locations will be open on Thursday and Friday at the Britannia Community Centre, the Vancouver Aquatic Centre, Powell Street Getaway and the Overdose Prevention Society.

