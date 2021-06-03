Homeless man dies after being run over while sleeping in a Downtown Eastside alley

A man who was run over by a car last week while he slept in front of a parkade entry on the Downtown Eastside has now died of his injuries, Vancouver police say.

In a statement Thursday, police said investigators believe the man, 39, of no fixed address, was using drugs in a lane near Gore Street and Union Avenue on May 26, when he fell asleep in front of a parkade gate around 3:30 p.m.

A driver, who was entering the underground parking lot, mistakenly drove over him.

"This is tragic and heartbreaking on many levels," Sgt. Steve Addison wrote in the statement.

Police said the man suffered "grave" injuries, and had to be pulled out from under the car by paramedics and firefighters.

He was taken to hospital but died on Tuesday.

The statement said detectives have spoken with the driver, and reviewed security video from the laneway, and determined the driver was unable to see the pedestrian, who was lying flat on the ground near the parkade entrance.

No charges or tickets are expected against the driver.

This incident marks the seventh pedestrian fatality in Vancouver this year.