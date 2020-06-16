Residents evicted from 2nd tent city near CRAB Park move to another park
Campers had moved to gravel lot on Monday after injunction ordered them off original encampment site nearby
Dozens of people ordered out of a tent encampment near CRAB Park on Vancouver's waterfront early Tuesday have moved their community to another park a few kilometres away, changing location for the third time in just over a month.
More than 100 campers brought their tents, bikes and other belongings across the Downtown Eastside to Strathcona Park early in the afternoon, after police enforced an injunction at their previous waterfront site around 6 a.m. PT.
The residents had been on the waterfront property, controlled by the Vancouver Port Authority, since they were ordered out of their long-term encampment at Oppenheimer Park on May 8.
Many forced to move on Tuesday said they have not had any direction from police or other officials on where they were expected to go next.
"We've got nowhere to go, so we'll find a place to go and go there," James Low said early Tuesday. "We're homeless, but we're not helpless."
The Vancouver Port Authority was granted a 15-day injunction on June 10 against members of the illegal tent city next to CRAB Park. The campers were given three days to move upon receiving notice. They moved to another lot 20 metres to the west on Monday, thinking they were out of the injunction's reach, but that area was also covered by the order.
Low was sleeping in his tent when officers raided the encampment Tuesday.
"They said I had to get up and go, so I woke my uncle up and we left," he said. "Our stuff is still in there and I don't think we're going to get it back."
Lance Gariepy, another resident, said he didn't have anywhere else to go, either.
"These are just humans," said Gariepy, 55, who also goes by the name Michael Miracle.
Elizabeth Ramsden, a nurse working in the community, said there was no warning police were coming and no support on site to help campers find somewhere else to live.
"This is, I think, abhorrent," Ramsden said Tuesday. "I'm speechless that, during a pandemic, this is the response that people want to demonstrate. We have medics [here], we have food services around the clock, and you want to tear that down with no warning, no housing, no plan?
"I have been working during a pandemic and stopped working so that I could come here because people need health care. It's really important for people to have outreach and no one is outreaching here because it's been determined to be a dangerous space. This is a community-organized space."
Police said in a statement one person was arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of mischief and was later released without charges.
With files from Yvette Brend and Wawmeesh Hamilton
