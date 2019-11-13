Home sales and prices trending higher in B.C.
Average sales price up 5.1 percent and sales volume up 19.3 per cent compared to this time last year, according to new figures from the B.C. Real Estate Association.
The B.C. Real Estate Association says home sales numbers are up and prices are rising across the province compared to this time last year.
"Most markets around the province are returning to a more typical level of sales activity," said BCREA chief economist Brendon Ogmundson. "That recovery in sales and slower listings activity is putting upward pressure on prices in many markets."
According to figures published by the BCREA, the number of units sold in October 2019 rose 19.3 per cent from October 2018.
The average registered sales price across B.C. rose 5.1 per cent from a year ago to $724,045.
The BCREA represents 23,000 B.C. realtors.
