2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared at Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver

A second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, Vancouver Coastal Health said a medical health officer is leading the outbreak response along with staff to ensure appropriate infection control precautions are in place.

The earlier outbreak at the long-term care facility was declared on June 9.

It claimed the lives of 21 residents, with a total of 53 residents and 35 staff testing positives for the coronavirus, before it was declared over on June 29.

The health authority's outbreak alert page lists Holy Family as one of two active long-term care facility outbreaks in the region.

On Sept. 2, an outbreak was declared at Point Grey Private Hospital in Kitsilano.

B.C. has seen 211 people die from COVID-19 as of Sept. 4, and a total of 6,162 confirmed cases of the virus.