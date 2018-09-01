'I will never forget': trauma survivors share survival stories

Forgive and forget is a well-used adage but for some people who have gone through traumatic events, forgiveness is achieved through remembrance and education.

Moving on from trauma is a question that friends Robbie Waisman, a holocaust survivor, and Chief Robert Joseph, a residential school survivor, have grappled with throughout their lives.

"It is something I will never forget, what the Nazis did to us — it is impossible to imagine and forgive," Waisman told Stephen Quinn, the host of CBC's The Early Edition.

White roses lie on a memorial plaque in front of the former Buchenwald concentration camp, where Robbie Waisman was imprisoned as a young teen. (Oliver Multhaup/Reuters)

He was 13-years-old when he was sent to the Buchenwald Concentration Camp in Germany.

From a family of six children, only Waisman and one sister survived the Holocaust.

"It was a horrible thing that I lived through," he said. "You cannot move on in life and have a family if you are filled with hatred … we had to find a way to regain our life and to make life worthwhile."

Waisman gives education talks, sharing his experience on how he's moved on, and has worked closely with First Nations communities overcoming the trauma of residential schools.

'It's harmful and it's hateful'

"I learnt something really huge from Robbie when we first met," said Joseph, who was struggling with his own memories from residential schools.

"Robbie said to me 'We never compare traumas — man's inhumanity to man is all the same, it's harmful and it's hateful and it does no good.'"

Instead, Joseph said, it's important to concentrate on what each person went through and find the best response for each individual's trauma.

"When I started to understand trauma, I knew that somehow that would be the road to some form of freedom for me, that I would not be consumed anymore by the results and impacts of residential schools," he said.

It is estimated that about 150,000 aboriginal, Inuit and Métis children were removed from their communities and forced to attend residential schools. (Library and Archives Canada/PA-042133)

He began to learn to let go not by forgetting, Joseph emphasized, but by acknowledging the trauma and finding ways to move beyond it.

"I think that's where forgiveness begins — when you understand that continuing to perpetuate what it is that you've lived out doesn't beget anything better," he said.

Joseph and Waisman are sharing their experiences and the strategies they've learned to move forward at a talk called "Forgiving But Not Forgetting: Reconciliation in Moving Forward Through Trauma" on Saturday evening, at Temple Sholom in Vancouver, B.C.

