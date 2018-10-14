Holly tearer: meet one of B.C.'s few remaining holly farmers

There are only 72 days until Christmas — but, hey, who's counting?

Victoria-based holly farmer John MacArthur, for one. For him, October is when the Christmas season begins as he surveys his crop of decorative foliage, famously associated with decked holiday halls, to prepare it for market.

"I'm looking for a nice branch that has nice, dark, green leaves and a good bunch of berries, if possible," MacArthur told All Points West's Sterling Eyford as he examined a branch, which will be harvested in November.

"I try to make it balanced … about half a metre for a sprig."

MacArthur's family has been in the holly business since the 1960s, he said. Back then, Victoria was called the holly capital of Canada.

In those days, MacArthur believes there were originally 27 holly farming operations in the region who banded together to form the Holly Grower's Co-op to buy supplies at a discount.

Holly is coming into season in early October. It will be harvested in November. (Sterling Eyford/CBC)

Now, fewer than five remain.

"There's not many of us left," he said. "I used to actually send it to the House of Commons for boutonnieres. But I guess governments change."

For MacArthur, however, business is good. Each of his approximately 100 holly trees produces between $500 and $1,000 worth of material, which he sells to both retail and wholesale customers.

But anyone thinking of getting into the holly game, he warned, needs to know it's a long-term investment. Trees take several years to produce a marketable crop.

"If you have to wait eight years before you get a couple of pounds, that's not going to pay," he said. "That's why I think we haven't seen any new holly farms."

John MacArthur says Oregon used to be home to many holly farms but most have shut down. (Sterling Eyford/CBC)

He added that holly isn't just decorative. Birds enjoy the berries and he's read that cows do, too.

There's even a recipe for holly berry wine.

"I've never tried it."

Listen to the full story:

John MacArthur's family has been in the business since the 1960s, when Victoria was the holly capital of Canada. There used to be almost 30 holly farms in the area but now he estimates there are fewer than five. 5:47

With files from Sterling Eyford and CBC Radio One's All Points West