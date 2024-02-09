Wildfires that went dormant over the winter have once again moved above ground, producing visible smoke and smouldering, the B.C. Wildfire Service says.

The service says these "holdover fires" are primarily in the Prince George Fire Centre, which covers the northeastern quadrant of the province, and are being aided by ongoing drought conditions in the region.

"A holdover fire is a fire that remains dormant and/or undetected for a considerable time after it starts," the service said in a bulletin, adding they are particularly common for lightning-caused fires or fires of "considerable size."

It is not uncommon for holdover wildfires to be reported, though in past years notices about their reappearance generally come later in the year, around March or April.

The B.C. Wildfire situation map as of Feb. 8, 2024. Areas in red outline indicate spots where wildfires may remain active. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

But with 2023 marking B.C.'s most destructive wildfire season on record and historically low precipitation levels, fire officials had already been preparing for the 2024 season to get underway earlier than usual.

The service says it is monitoring the fires "and will determine appropriate courses of action as spring approaches."

Anyone with concerns about a fire in their area is asked to contact the B.C. Wildfire Service at 250-561-4629 or infopg@gov.bc.ca.