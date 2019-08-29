Man assaulted with hockey stick in bank lobby: RCMP

RCMP in Fort St. John, B.C., are looking to identify two suspects after a man was assaulted with a hockey stick in a bank lobby.

Police in the northeastern city say the assault happened on June 11 at about 2:35 a.m. PT.

A man was resting inside the lobby, where an ATM is located, when the first suspect allegedly struck him in the head with a hockey stick, police say.

The second suspect appeared to record the attack on a phone.

Surveillance footage captured the first suspect entering the ATM lobby of a local bank and then leaving. He returned with a hockey stick and the second suspect behind him.

The victim was taken to local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 250-787-8100 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.