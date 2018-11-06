Hockey school founder guilty of stealing money raised for teens' European tour

A man who stole money from a private hockey association in Penticton, B.C., has been sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to theft over $5,000.

Loren Reagan has also been sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay a standalone restitution order of $80,000 to the 16 families who fell victim to his theft.

The court heard how Reagan, co-founder of the now-defunct Okanagan Elite Hockey Association, raised $130,000 in 2011 in fees from families and through unlicensed raffles.

The money was supposed to fund a tour of Europe for 13- and 14-year-old players that never materialized.

Reagan was arrested in Calgary in March after failing to show up for a previous court date.

Despite being sentenced to jail time, Reagan walked free Monday because he had already served the equivalent of 12 months and 12 days with enhanced credit.

Earlier this year, Reagan's ​former business partner Michael Gordon Elphicke was sentenced to two years of house arrest followed by three years probation and was ordered to pay $117,000 in restitution to the families.