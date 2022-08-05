Burnaby RCMP investigates hockey player allegedly getting kicked in head with skate

Burnaby RCMP say they are investigating an alleged assault during an adult league hockey game at Scotia Barn, formerly Burnaby 8 Rinks, on Friday, July 29.

In a written statement, police said they have received a copy of a video showing a player appearing to kick another player's head with his skate. The incident was reported on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Police investigating apparent skate kick to face during rec league hockey fight Duration 0:07 Burnaby RCMP are investigating an alleged assault that involved one player in an adult rec hockey league allegedly using his skate to kick another player during an on-ice fight, which resulted in the need for medical treatment.

"The victim ... required medical treatment," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj. "Burnaby RCMP is continuing to investigate the circumstances and actions that led to the player's injuries."

The Adult Safe Hockey League (ASHL) said it is aware of the incident and has suspended the player indefinitely.

"We will continue to ensure that such incidents are treated with appropriate supplemental discipline, including the potential for a player to be permanently expelled from the league," it said in its statement.

Police said investigators are still in the process of speaking with players and witnesses.

Strict consequences

Saul Miller, a performance and sports psychologist and author of eight books, including Hockey Tough: Winning a Mental Game, says hockey leagues need to implement stronger penalties and consequences for people who conduct violence on the ice.

"One way to control [fighting in hockey] is to provide stiffer penalties for people who fight ... so it's discouraging for the player and for his team," Miller said on the CBC's BC Today.

He said the league took the appropriate action in suspending the player immediately.

"If you've violated the good intentions and the sense of the game, then you're out," he said. "Stiffer penalties are absolutely the way to control this."