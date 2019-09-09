A former youth hockey coach at the Burnaby Winter Club has been charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography, says the club's president.

Robert Ward says Port Moody police contacted the club on Thursday afternoon to notify them the former coach had been arrested and charged.

"Most of us are parents and volunteers at the club," he said. "Getting a call and a letter to let us know that this has occurred or something has occurred is kind of a terrible thing for our parents."

The suspect has since been released with conditions including not contacting anyone from the club and staying off the club premises.

In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson for the Port Moody Police Department says they are unable to provide details because of a publication ban, but that it is "a very complex investigation that is active and ongoing."

However, Ward says the club was told the charges relate to possession of child pornography, intention to lure a person under the age of 16, and the importation and distribution of pornography.

He says the suspect worked as a head coach for a youth team on a one-year contract from August 2018 to March 2019. He also worked as an assistant coach at the club in 2013.

Ward says the club worked with police to email a statement about the charges to parents on Friday and invite them to an information session on Sunday, which was also attended by police.

"It's a very difficult time, a stressful time for our membership group," said Ward. "They had a lot of questions."

Ward says the former coach went through a hiring vetting process which included a criminal background check, and no red flags were ever raised during his time working at the club.

He added that the club has procedures in place that would make it difficult for the coach to have been in contact with youth without any other adults present. He says that as of now there is no indication that any of the charges involved youth associated with the club or that they occurred on the club's premises.