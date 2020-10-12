Man turns himself in to RCMP after fatal hit-and-run on Vancouver Island

A man has turned himself in to RCMP after a deadly hit-and-run near Parksville, B.C., on Saturday.

RCMP said the man went to police on Sunday after seeing his truck in news coverage of the crash. Mounties had released a photo of the pickup as a vehicle of interest after a 22-year-old was found dead on Highway 19, near Parksville.

Her body was found on a median near Exit 51. Officers said the woman was the victim of a hit-and-run.

RCMP have not identified the man who turned himself in as he has not been charged, but said he is from Woss, B.C.

Anyone who witnessed the collision on Oct. 10 is asked to contact Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services at 250-954-2952.