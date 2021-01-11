New Year's Day death in Sicamous now a hit-and-run homicide investigation: RCMP

Sicamous RCMP say the death of a woman on New Year's Day is now considered a hit-and-run homicide.

A 64-year-old woman was found in cardiac arrest and suffering from significant injuries on a private road in the Cedars RV Resort in Sicamous, B.C., on Jan. 1.

She was taken to hospital in "grave condition," according to police, but later died from her injuries.

Her death was initially deemed suspicious.

An investigation by the RCMP, the Southeast District General Investigation Section and forensic specialists from the Integrated Forensic Identification Services Section has now led officers to believe the woman was struck by a vehicle.

"This is now considered a fatal hit-and-run and we are once again asking the public for information regarding this incident," said RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil in a release.