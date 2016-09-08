Hit-and-run collision kills wheelchair user in Prince George

Police are seeking a suspect after a hit-and-run collision killed a wheelchair user and injured another man just after midnight Saturday in Prince George, B.C.

RCMP say one of their officers was on patrol on Victoria Street between 15th and 17th Avenue when he came across the two men suffering from injuries, as well as a "severely damaged" electric wheelchair and a bicycle.

The 48-year-old wheelchair user has since died of his injuries, police said, and the 56-year-old bicycle rider is recovering and is expected to survive.

That portion of Victoria Street was closed as investigators gathered evidence. They believe the victims were struck by a north-bound vehicle that didn't stop.

Officers believe the suspect's vehicle is a dark-coloured 2012 or 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with extensive damage to the passenger side due to the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle to contact them. They're also urging the driver to "do the right thing and turn himself/herself in."

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online atwww.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.