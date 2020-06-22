Historic, hybrid sitting of B.C. legislature starts with impromptu prayer via Zoom

An impromptu, virtual prayer marked the start of historic proceedings at the British Columbia legislature brought on by a global pandemic.

Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson opened the summer sitting with a prayer honouring those who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic and wishing politicians well as they conduct the business of the province in extraordinary times.

Malcolmson provided the prayer from her home during a Zoom call, saying she wasn't scheduled to make the opening, but would do her best.

The summer sitting is starting with a much different format than the usual face-to-face political debates.

Many MLAs were attending the legislature virtually. (MIke McArthur/CBC)

The pandemic requirements of physical distancing mean the normally crowded 87-member chamber in Victoria will be limited to 24 politicians, and media interviews will be held virtually.

Speaker Darryl Plecas, who was inside the legislature, says Monday's events are unprecedented in B.C.'s history and for the first time the majority of members will conduct business from outside of the chamber.