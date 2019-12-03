Skip to Main Content
Historic church destroyed by fire on track to be rebuilt after anonymous $50K donation
British Columbia

Historic church destroyed by fire on track to be rebuilt after anonymous $50K donation

The fundraising committee had a meeting slated for the following week to determine if their efforts to raise $180,000 were no longer attainable. Instead though, their meeting became about building momentum off an anonymous $50,000 donation.

'I had tears in my eyes. I couldn't believe it,' says head of fundraising committee

Dominika Lirette · CBC News ·
Murray United Church, pictured, was one of the oldest wooden churches in B.C. before it burned down last January. (Submitted by Christina Miller)

Nearly 10 months after the historic Murray United Church burned down in the Merritt area, members of a fundraising committee had almost given up hope.

"We were at a loss," said Christina Miller, who is leading the effort to rebuild the church. 

Donations had been dwindling for the 143-year-old church, which was one of four churches targeted by an alleged arsonist in the Nicola Valley. 

However, things took a turn at the end of November, when the group overseeing the fundraising at Trinity United Church found out that someone had anonymously donated $50,000.

The Murray United Church, which was built in 1876, was burnt to a pile of ashes on January 11. (Pam Taylor)

"We were just like walking on air. I had tears in my eyes. I couldn't believe it," said Miller.

The fundraising committee had a meeting slated for the following week to determine if their efforts to raise $180,000 were no longer attainable. 

Instead though, their meeting became about building off the big donation. 

"We wanted to really [grab] onto that momentum," she said. 

So far, they have raised $105,000 from a GoFundMe campaign and other donations, including the surprise cheque that was dropped off. They have $75,000 left to go.

Miller and the rest of the committee have started a new campaign where people can buy bricks that fell from the chimney of the original church for $50, to help rebuild the new one. 

Up until now, the bricks had been sitting in the yards of church members. 

"We've decided to do in lieu of a Christmas gift, buy a brick toward rebuilding the chimney at the Murray church and put it in someone's name," said Miller.

The campaign has seen a recent surge of activity and she thinks it's because of the $50,000 donation.

"I think it re-sparked people's excitement about it."

With files from Daybreak Kamloops

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.