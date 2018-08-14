'His life had value': Friends, family of road rage shooting victim plead for answers
Police say investigation very active, call for witnesses to come forward
Family and friends of a young man killed in an apparent road rage shooting are calling for the suspect to come forward.
Willis Hunt, 33, was shot and killed last Friday on Bridgeway Street under the Ironworkers' Memorial Bridge.
A group of friends and family lit candles and gathered Monday night at the spot where Hunt died.
"How can this happen? Over what, over what? Over nothing," said Willis' mother, Sunni Hunt.
Sunni Hunt said her son lived well and was a familiar face on Commercial Drive.
She is hoping someone will come forward with information.
"Because this could have happened to anyone, just anyone, and it did happen," she said.
"And Willis, you know, his life had value."
Police say the investigation is very active.
They are asking anyone with dashcam video who was driving near McGill and Renfrew streets early Friday morning to contact them.
