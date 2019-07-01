B.C. search and rescue teams respond to more than a dozen calls over Canada Day long weekend

It's been a busy Canada Day long weekend for search and rescue teams around Metro Vancouver.

North Shore Rescue crews responded to a call at 9 a.m. Monday about two lost hikers on Grouse Mountain and reports that one of them was stuck on a cliff on the south side of the mountain.

"They didn't know exactly where they were and they were on steep terrain, they were afraid of falling," said Stan Sovdat, NSR search manager.

Two ground search teams were sent out with rough co-ordinates of the hikers' location based on their cell phone call.

NSR responding to Grouse for a stranded female hiker who is stuck on a cliff on the South side of Grouse. NSR is sending in crews to to find her exact location. —@NSRescue

The pair were found and taken to safety within a couple hours.

Sovdat said the hikers did the right thing by calling for help and staying put but were not prepared for the hike. They did not have water, food, appropriate clothing or a flashlight, he said.

A hiker was pulled out of the Norvan Falls area by longline and helicopter, one of several such rescues over the weekend. (Grant Baldwin/North Shore Rescue/Facebook)

The latest rescue is one of many this weekend for teams across the region.

NSR responded to four calls on Sunday, including a longline helicopter rescue of an injured hiker from Norvan Falls in North Vancouver at noon.

The man had fallen and suffered a serious head injury.

Rescuers attend a hiker who was rescued on Sunday. The SAR teams are reminding people be prepared for the outdoors and follow the three Ts: trip plan, train and take essentials. (Shane MacKichan)

NSR was also involved in an earlier helicopter longline rescue at noon Sunday in Lions Bay, where a hiker had fallen near the Lions peaks on Binkert Trail and sustained an open leg fracture.

Lions Bay SAR also responded to a call about a stuck hiker near Hat Mountain.

Along with NSR and other teams from the region, they also banded together on Saturday to help Squamish SAR look for a dirt biker who went missing overnight. The biker was found alive later that day.

A rescuer rapelled down to an injured hiker near Brunswick peak on Sunday and provided warm clothes and food. The hiker was pulled out in a rope rescue by about 3 a.m. (Lions Bay Search and Rescue/Facebook)

"We've had a number of calls," said Sovdat, with NSR. "And we'll probably have a number more [today]."

Coquitlam SAR responded to three calls over the weekend, including the rescue of two hikers who were stranded atop Mount Beautiful near Buntzen Lake.

It's been a busy weekend for SAR crews in Metro Vancouver parks with a dozen calls for help and multiple helicopter rescues. (Shane MacKichan)

Ridge Meadows SAR responded to four calls in Golden Ears Provincial Park on Sunday alone.

Their calls over the weekend included two teenage canoeists who were overdue but found safe, a hiker who was lost and another hiker who was injured.

The team also responded to a call about two people who had gone over Lower Falls and suffered significant injuries. The pair were transported to hospital by ambulance.