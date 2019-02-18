Hiker rescued, search called off for second man after avalanche near Mount Seymour

One hiker has been rescued after an avalanche on Mount Seymour early Monday, but the search for his missing hiking partner has been called off for the night.

The avalanche struck near Runner Peak early Monday morning. The first hiker was swept into some trees, but a helicopter crew rescued him by longline around 4 p.m., after he phoned 911.

Crews said there's been no contact with his hiking companion. The search was called off at nightfall.

The rescued man, who was uninjured, said he's not giving up.

"They made this part as easy as it can be, but they're still looking for my buddy ... we're still holding out hope that everybody's going to be OK," said the hiker, who declined to give his name.

Man rescued in Mount Seymour Provincial Park after avalanche speaks to reporters, refuses to give his name <a href="https://t.co/YeHEuPMaCJ">pic.twitter.com/YeHEuPMaCJ</a> —@Meerakati

North Vancouver RCMP said the two men had been hiking overnight. Two helicopters and several volunteer searchers were been on standby for hours, waiting for a break in the weather before the first rescue.

Allan McMordie said the cloud ceiling was too low to fly into the hikers' area and avalanche experts said the danger was still too high to safely send searchers in on foot.