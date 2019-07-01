Hiker rescued from Norvan Falls during busy long weekend

A hiker has been rescued after falling near Norvan Falls in North Vancouver.

Scott Merriman, of North Shore Rescue, said his team received a call from a GPS device saying an individual had taken a fall and there was potential for a head injury.

Rescuers — including an ER physician — flew in by helicopter and were able to extract the man with a longline rescue.

"They did have a decreased level of consciousness; likely a fractured arm as well," Merriman said.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed they took one man to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

It's been a busy weekend for rescue crews in Metro Vancouver parks. Earlier in the day, another hiker was rescued by helicopter longline. (Shane MacKichan )

Busy weekend

The rescue is part of a busy weekend for the volunteer community-based search and rescue team. They were involved in an earlier rescue on noon Sunday in Lions Bay, where a hiker had fallen near the Lions peaks and sustained an open leg fracture.

He was also rescued via a helicopter longline.

"Just as we've wrapped this call, we've got another possible missing individual... " Merriman said.

"It has been a busy day and busy weekend, for sure."

The organization recommends people be prepared for the outdoors and follow the three Ts: trip plan, train and take essentials.