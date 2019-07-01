Hiker rescued from Norvan Falls during busy long weekend
North Shore Rescue had to retrieve the man via a helicopter longline rescue
A hiker has been rescued after falling near Norvan Falls in North Vancouver.
Scott Merriman, of North Shore Rescue, said his team received a call from a GPS device saying an individual had taken a fall and there was potential for a head injury.
Rescuers — including an ER physician — flew in by helicopter and were able to extract the man with a longline rescue.
"They did have a decreased level of consciousness; likely a fractured arm as well," Merriman said.
BC Emergency Health Services confirmed they took one man to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Busy weekend
The rescue is part of a busy weekend for the volunteer community-based search and rescue team. They were involved in an earlier rescue on noon Sunday in Lions Bay, where a hiker had fallen near the Lions peaks and sustained an open leg fracture.
He was also rescued via a helicopter longline.
"Just as we've wrapped this call, we've got another possible missing individual... " Merriman said.
"It has been a busy day and busy weekend, for sure."
The organization recommends people be prepared for the outdoors and follow the three Ts: trip plan, train and take essentials.
