Hiker rescued, another missing after avalanche near Mount Seymour

One hiker has been rescued after an avalanche on Mount Seymour early Monday, but the search continues for his missing hiking partner.

A helicopter crew rescued the first hiker by longline from Runner Peak around 4 p.m. The slide had swept the man into some trees some time in the early morning, where he was able to phone 911.

The man was able to walk after the helicopter landed at the North Shore Rescue station and thanked crews for his rescue, but said there's still no sign of his partner.

"They made this part as easy as it can be, but they're still looking for my buddy ... we're still holding out hope that everybody's going to be OK," said the hiker, who declined to give his name.

Man rescued in Mount Seymour Provincial Park after avalanche speaks to reporters, refuses to give his name <a href="https://t.co/YeHEuPMaCJ">pic.twitter.com/YeHEuPMaCJ</a> —@Meerakati

Allan McMordie, a manager with the rescue team, said crews haven't made any contact with the second hiker since the slide.

Allan McMordie, one of the search managers with North Shore Rescue. (CBC)

North Vancouver RCMP said the hikers had been hiking overnight. Two helicopters and several volunteer searchers were been on standby for hours, waiting for a break in the weather before the first rescue.

McMordie said the cloud ceiling was too low to fly into the hikers' area and avalanche experts said the danger was still too high to safely send searchers in on foot.