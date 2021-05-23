Hiker found dead after going missing on North Vancouver's Mount Fromme

North Vancouver RCMP say a hiker who went missing on Mount Fromme has been found dead Saturday morning.

Sgt. Peter DeVries said the hiker, a 50-year-old man, set out with a friend on Friday when they got separated near the peak of Mount Fromme, located east of Grouse Mountain on the North Shore.

"It's tragic," Devries said. "It's part of the inherent risks of hiking in the North Shore mountains."

Both hikers were experienced and well equipped, Devries said, adding that he wasn't able to disclose the cause of death.

Devries said the hiker's body was found near where he had separated from his friend. In a Facebook post Saturday, North Shore Rescue said the hiker had decided to turn around, although they didn't specify why.

North Shore Rescue said the man had been hiking up Mount Fromme from Kennedy Falls when he was separated from his friend.

Crews began searching for him Friday night after the friend returned to his vehicle and reported the hiker missing. North Shore Rescue said they used a helicopter equipped with night vision goggles to search for him.

The search continued early Saturday morning, but the densely forested and steep terrain area made looking for him challenging.