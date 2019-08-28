An experienced hiker has died after falling more than 250 metres from the peak of a popular mountain near Slocan, B.C.

Search and rescue officials recovered the man's body from Mount Gimli, at the edge of Valhalla Provincial Park, late Tuesday. It's believed the 25-year-old stumbled on the last section of the trail approaching the main peak, where the path becomes a narrow, ledgy scramble — where hikers have to clamber up on their hands and knees.

"We figure it's that section that he lost his footing on," said Mike Hudson, president of South Columbia Search and Rescue.

Hudson said the hiker fell 251 metres, equal to nearly 60 storeys. The man, from Rossland, B.C., set out on the hike with two friends Monday but the group was separated.

Friends phoned RCMP when the hiker didn't show up for a planned bike ride at 5 p.m. PT Monday.

The peak of Mount Gimli, as seen from a South Columbia Search and Rescue team helicopter on Tuesday. (South Columbia Search and Rescue/Facebook)

Search and rescue crews were called in around 6:30 a.m. PT Tuesday. They found the man's body hours later, but couldn't reach him on foot due to dangerous terrain. A helicopter with a long-line completed the recovery later in the day.

Hudson said the hiker was experienced but had never been to that particular part of Mount Gimli before. He wasn't using climbing gear, but Hudson said one generally wouldn't on that route.

The searcher described Mount Gilmi as a "super popular" destination for adventurists in the West Kootenay, with routes for hiking, rapelling and climbing. Experienced climbers can scale a number of routes on the sheer south face with full gear, while hikers often navigate the steep east ridge on foot.