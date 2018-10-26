Improved cell service coming to section of Highway of Tears

The only First Nation without reception along the Highway of Tears is getting cell service.

A new cell tower is being installed to cover the 22 kilometres between Smithers and New Hazelton and the Witset First Nation.

Service will also reach traffic travelling along Highway 16, known as the Highway of Tears, given the number of Indigenous women who have disappeared or been murdered along the stretch between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

"For too long, our sisters, daughters, mothers and aunties have suffered because of the isolation on the Highway of Tears," said Chastity Davis, chair of the minister's advisory council on Indigenous women.

"Better cell phone coverage means women can reach loved ones or emergency services in times of need, and it will create security and reassurance to everyone travelling on Highway 16."

Construction on the tower began in September. Voice, data and text service will be available for Rogers and Fido customers on 4G and LTE networks once the project is completed in coming months.

People with other cell providers will be able to dial 911.