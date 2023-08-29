Hwy 1 through Fraser Canyon reopens after wildfire closed route for almost 2 weeks

An approximately 60-kilometre stretch of Highway 1 in southwest B.C. has reopened after it was closed by wildfire almost two weeks ago.

The section of highway in the Fraser Canyon between Boston Bar and Lytton was closed Aug. 17 after the Kookipi Creek fire jumped the roadway.

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation said Tuesday that its contractors had now completed removing dangerous trees and loose rocks from the bluffs above the highway.

Despite the reopening, the ministry warned that drivers taking the route should still prepare for "lengthy delays" by carrying plenty of water and food and ensuring their fuel tanks are full.

"Drivers are reminded to obey posted speed limits and use caution around roadside workers. There is no stopping along the route outside of traffic queues, and if heavy smoke is present, please travel with headlights on," a statement said.

The ministry warned lanes or the entire highway could be closed again at any time depending on conditions.

"This includes the possibility of proactive closures during rainfall to ensure the safety of travellers as the fire-damaged hillside may shed runoff and debris," the statement said.

The Kookipi Creek blaze is burning over almost 170 square kilometres around 140 kilometres northeast of Vancouver and is still deemed a fire of note, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

A different stretch of Highway 1 in the Shuswap region remains closed due to the Bush Creek East wildfire, according to DriveBC.

The closure affects approximately 19 kilometres of road between Chase and the eastern end of Sorrento.

Alternative routes between the Lower Mainland and the Interior include highways 3, 5, and 99.