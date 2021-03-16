Shooting on Highway 99 leaves man seriously injured

One man is seriously injured after a fight led to a shooting on Highway 99 in the Mud Bay neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C., on Monday.

A number of people called RCMP about two men who were fighting in the 13500 block of the highway around 7:30 p.m. PT, according to police. Officers arrived and found one of the men had been shot.

He was hospitalized in serious condition. RCMP said the second man was arrested.

Both men were "associated" to a vehicle that has now been seized. Police also recovered a firearm at the scene.

RCMP said the early indication is that the shooting is linked to a fight between men who know each other.

"There is not indication at this time that this shooting is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, however police are investigating possible links to the drug trade," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko in a written statement.

Both men are known to police. Sturko said there is no ongoing risk to the public.