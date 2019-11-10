Highway 99 remains closed due to slope movement north of Lillooet

Highway 99 remains closed in both directions due to ongoing slope movement in a historically-challenging section of the highway known as "Ten Mile Slide" or "Fountain Slide," north of Lillooet.

The Ministry of Transportation said Sunday that accelerated movement over the past 24 hours reduced safety in the area. A statement from the ministry said it proactively blocked off the highway between Fountain Valley Road and Sallus Creek Road, 15 kilometres north of Lillooet.

Drivers are being directed to take alternate routes along Highway 12, Highway 1 and Highway 97.

The ministry said geotechnical engineers are monitoring activity at the site and the road will be reopened once movement has subsided. DriveBC expects to post its next update at noon Monday.

The province added that a $60-million project is ongoing to stabilize the location which has experienced slide activity for decades. It is expected to be completed in Spring 2021.

In October 2016, a slow-moving landslide in the area kept the route closed for over a week.

Highway 3 reopened

In B.C.'s Boundary region, one lane of Highway 3 was closed between Rock Creek and Midway for several hours Sunday because of a vehicle collision. The road reopened around 11 p.m. PT.