Skip to Main Content
Highway 99 closed in both directions south of Whistler
Updated

Highway 99 closed in both directions south of Whistler

Highway 99 is closed in both directions 10 kilometres south of Whistler, B.C. due to a vehicle incident.

Road is closed between Alice Lake Road and Daisy Lake Road

CBC News ·
The highway is now expected to reopen around 6 p.m. (DriveBC)

Highway 99 is closed in both directions 10 kilometres south of Whistler, B.C. due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the road is closed between Alice Lake Road and Daisy Lake Road, south of Chance Creek Bridge.

An assessment is in progress, and the road is expected to reopen around 6 p.m.

A detour is available via Lillooet.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories