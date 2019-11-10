Highway 99 closed due to slope movement north of Lillooet

Highway 99 has been closed in both directions due to ongoing slope movement in a historically-challenging section of the highway known as "Ten Mile Slide" or "Fountain Slide," 15 kilometres north of Lillooet.

The Ministry of Transportation says in a news release that accelerated movement over the past 24 hours has reduced safety and it has proactively blocked off the highway between Fountain Valley Road and Sallus Creek Road

Drivers are being directed to take alternate routes along Highway 12, Highway 1 and Highway 97.

The ministry says geotechnical engineers are monitoring activity at the site and the road will be reopened once movement has subsided.

The province added that a $60-million project is ongoing to stabilize the location which has experienced slide activity for decades. It is expected to be completed in Spring 2021.

In October 2016, a slow-moving landslide in the area kept the route closed for over a week.

One lane of Highway 3 closed

In B.C.'s Boundary region, one lane of Highway 3 is also closed between Rock Creek and Midway because of a vehicle collision.

The incident occurred approximately five kilometres east of Rock Creek, closing the highway between Rexin Road and Beadman Road.

DriveBC said the highway is open to single-lane alternating traffic and drivers should expect delays. The route is expected to be reopened by 10 p.m. PT.