Highway 97C down to single lane traffic after truck with 'extremely volatile' substance catches fire

Highway 97C is limited to single lane traffic east of Highway 5A as crews deal with a "hazardous" commercial vehicle fire, according to Merritt RCMP.

At around 1 a.m. Tuesday police received a report of a commercial truck fire along the highway — the Okanagan Connector — east of Highway 5A Aspen Grove junction.

Police determined that the contents of the commercial transport truck were "extremely volatile," prompting the closure of the highway while crews assessed the fire.

The highway opened to single lane traffic around 11 a.m., but motorists are being warned to expect delays and drive carefully.

It's not currently known what that substance is. Transport Canada has been notified of the incident.

Motorists are being advised to check DriveBC for updates.

Anyone with any additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.