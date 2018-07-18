Highway 97 through Peachland, B.C., partially closed due to wildfire

Highway 97 through Peachland, B.C., is partially closed due to a wildfire burning in the area, and several properties in the area have been ordered to evacuate.

The highway is currently open to single-lane alternating traffic with an RCMP escort.

According to a release from West Kelowna police, RCMP were called to assist the BC Wildfire Service in closing the highway near Brent Road, in the vicinity of Antlers Beach, around 3:30 p.m. because of a fire burning close to the highway.

RCMP officers from the South Okanagan have also closed Highway 97 south of Peachland.

Motorists are being encouraged to use alternative routes, via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3, and to avoid the area in general.

Evacuation order

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support BC Wildfire Service crews fighting the Mt. Eneas fire south of Peachland.

An evacuation order has been issued for properties in the Brent Road area, north of the fire. The properties under evacuation order are 7100 — 7210 Brent Road, and 7212 — 7280 Highway 97 South.

An Emergency Support Services reception centre is being set up at the Lakeview Heights Baptist Church in West Kelowna.

