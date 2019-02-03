Highway 97 still closed between Peachland, Summerland after landslide

RCMP are still warning motorists to take assigned detours instead of following their GPS after a mudslide on Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland, B.C., over the weekend.

The highway remains closed in both directions as of 6:30 a.m. PT on Monday. The B.C. Transportation Ministry says crews are working to clear the debris, but it could be a few days before they finish.

Kelowna RCMP said they were kept busy Saturday afternoon helping several motorists who got stranded on backcountry roads trying to get around the closure.

"In one particular case, a woman called 911 after her full-size pickup truck became stuck in deep snow along Garnet Valley Road, which runs between Summerland and Peachland," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

"Emergency crews were able to eventually reach the woman who was not prepared to spend the night in her vehicle."

Dashcam video from driver Dean Pratley captured part of the landslide on Saturday:

Driver Dean Pratley said "house-sized rocks" came down in a landslide above Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland, B.C., on Feb. 2, 2019. 0:27

Officers say they also had to turn around dozens of other vehicles while rescuing those who got stranded.

"Almost everyone headed that way told our officers that Google maps reported the roads as well-groomed and the fastest, most direct route to their destination," O'Donaghey said.

Commuter nightmare

The highway is a mayor transportation route between Kelowna and Penticton. Many local residents complained that official detours took them hours out of their way.

By Sunday, the province set up a shorter detour along the 201 Forest Service Road.

Crews are blasting large rocks and continuing to build a route to allow machinery to safely get up to the rock cut slope. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHWY97?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHWY97</a> remains closed. Check Drive up for updates and alternate routes. <br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Summerland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Summerland</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rockslide?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rockslide</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TranBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TranBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BCRoads2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCRoads2</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ArgoRoadsSOK?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArgoRoadsSOK</a> <a href="https://t.co/EEvF8YPs0v">pic.twitter.com/EEvF8YPs0v</a> —@TranBC_OKS

Penticton MLA Dan Ashton says the slide disrupts the lives of many people in the region.

"There are an awful lot of people that commute," Ashton said. "You take a look at hospital staff or municipal staff, including all the transportation needs of moving goods and supplies."

Ministry of Transportation officials used a helicopter to do an aerial assessment of the damage on Sunday. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

Driver Dean Pratley was just south of the slide on Saturday when he saw part of the hillside give way.

"Some of these rocks that came down were just ... like they were house-sized rocks and eventually they broke into vehicle sized rocks," Pratley said. "They were just massive."

For updates on road conditions, check DriveBC.