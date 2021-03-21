Highway 97 reopens as RCMP investigate West Kelowna homicide
RCMP say the shooting appears to be targeted
RCMP in West Kelowna are investigating the shooting death of a man on Sunday morning.
The investigation closed a stretch of Highway 97 for several hours until the early afternoon.
A written statement from the RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit said officers were called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which happened near Highway 97 between Butt and Grizzly roads.
The statement said the shooting appears to be targeted. The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is also investigating.
Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday who might have information about the incident to call 1-877-987-8477.
RCMP are also asking motorists with dashcams who travelled the highway at that time to contact them.
