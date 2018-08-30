Highway 97 reopens after mudslide near Cache Creek

Highway 97 between Cache Creek and Clinton has reopened, after a mudslide forced its closure Wednesday night.

One lane is open in each direction. Officials are advising drivers to stick to the 50 km/h speed limit and to watch for debris and heavy equipment in the area.

An assessment of the 39-kilometre stretch of highway area has been underway for much of Thursday morning.

OPEN - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy97?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy97</a> between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CacheCreek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CacheCreek</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ClintonBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ClintonBC</a> <br>One lane now open in each direction. 50 km/h speed limit in place. Watch for dust, debris and heavy equipment as clean up in ongoing. Full details: <a href="https://t.co/lYY05cSvD5">https://t.co/lYY05cSvD5</a> —@DriveBC

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy97?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy97</a> Crews are working hard to clean the highway due to mudslide August 29 - photo of Maiden Creek Hill clean up August 30 <a href="https://t.co/JJi5npSGsT">pic.twitter.com/JJi5npSGsT</a> —@TranBC_Cariboo

A mudslide also closed Highway 99 in the region for several hours on Wednesday night, but it has since reopened.

Read more from CBC British Columbia