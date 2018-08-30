Skip to Main Content
Highway 97 reopens after mudslide near Cache Creek

Highway 97 between Cache Creek and Clinton was closed because of a mudslide.

1 lane open in each direction on Highway 97 between Cache Creek and Clinton

Crews are working to clean up Maiden Creek Hill after a landslide on Highway 97. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Cariboo District/Twitter)

Highway 97 between Cache Creek and Clinton has reopened, after a mudslide forced its closure Wednesday night.

One lane is open in each direction. Officials are advising drivers to stick to the 50 km/h speed limit and to watch for debris and heavy equipment in the area.

An assessment of the 39-kilometre stretch of highway area has been underway for much of Thursday morning. 

A mudslide also closed Highway 99 in the region for several hours on Wednesday night, but it has since reopened.

