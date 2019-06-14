Skip to Main Content
Driver dead after crash between semi, SUV on Hwy 97
RCMP say it appears the semi crashed into a white Hyundai Tucson from behind along the highway minutes before 2 a.m.

Collision happened just before 2 a.m.

RCMP are investigating after an overnight crash between a semi and an SUV left one man dead in West Kelowna, B.C. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

A man is dead after a crash between a semi-trailer and an SUV in West Kelowna, B.C., early Friday. 

RCMP said it appears the semi crashed into a white Hyundai Tucson on Highway 97 between Bartley Road and Daimler Road just before 2 a.m. PT.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. His lone passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A statement said the semi driver stayed at the scene and is co-operating with RCMP.

Highway 97 was closed for about six hours as RCMP collision reconstructionists investigated the crash. The road re-opened just before 8 a.m. PT.

Any witnesses who haven't already spoken to Mounties are asked to call 250-491-5354.

