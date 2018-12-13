Skip to Main Content
Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 97

RCMP say a semi and pickup truck collided near 230 Road in Taylor, B.C., on Thursday morning.

Highway 97 at South Taylor Hill, north of the crash site, just before noon Thursday. (Drive BC)

One person is dead after a head-on crash between a semi and a pickup truck near Taylor, B.C.

The trucks collided on Highway 97, near 230 Road, around 7:30 a.m. PT Thursday.

RCMP said the driver of the pickup died on scene.

The highway is closed as Mounties investigate the crash. The estimated time of reopening is 4 p.m. PT.

