Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 97
RCMP say a semi and pickup truck collided near 230 Road in Taylor, B.C., on Thursday morning.
One person is dead after a head-on crash between a semi and a pickup truck near Taylor, B.C.
The trucks collided on Highway 97, near 230 Road, around 7:30 a.m. PT Thursday.
RCMP said the driver of the pickup died on scene.
The highway is closed as Mounties investigate the crash. The estimated time of reopening is 4 p.m. PT.