Highway 97 closure near Summerland leaves some drivers stranded

RCMP are warning motorists to take assigned detours instead of following their GPS after a closure on Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland, B.C., left some people stranded Saturday.

The highway closed in both directions on Saturday because of a landslide. The B.C. Transportation Ministry says crews are working to clear the debris but it could be a few days before they finish work.

On Saturday night, Kelowna RCMP said they were kept busy all afternoon helping several motorists who got stranded on backcountry roads.

Crews are blasting large rocks and continuing to build a route to allow machinery to safely get up to the rock cut slope. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHWY97?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHWY97</a> remains closed. Check Drive up for updates and alternate routes. <br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Summerland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Summerland</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rockslide?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rockslide</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TranBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TranBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BCRoads2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCRoads2</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ArgoRoadsSOK?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArgoRoadsSOK</a> <a href="https://t.co/EEvF8YPs0v">pic.twitter.com/EEvF8YPs0v</a> —@TranBC_OKS

"In one particular case, a woman called 911 after her full-size pickup truck became stuck in deep snow along Garnet Valley Road, which runs between Summerland and Peachland," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

"Emergency crews were able to eventually reach the woman, who was not prepared to spend the night in her vehicle."

Officers say they also had to turn dozens of other vehicles around while they rescuing those who got stranded.

"Almost everyone headed that way told our officers that Google maps reported the roads as well-groomed and the fastest, most direct route to their destination," O'Donaghey said.

The highway is a mayor transportation route between Kelowna and Penticton. Many local residents complained that official detours took them several kilometres out of their way.

By Sunday, the province set up a shorter detour along the 201 Forest Service Road.

UPDATE - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy97?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy97</a>: CLOSED 2 km north of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Summerland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Summerland</a> due to a rock slide. Rock scalers continue to work the slope. No estimated time of opening available. Next update February 3rd at 10:00 AM. Alternate routes available. More info: <a href="https://t.co/8DeGyqlpVQ">https://t.co/8DeGyqlpVQ</a> <a href="https://t.co/XSTvvtOh7s">pic.twitter.com/XSTvvtOh7s</a> —@DriveBC

Local MLA Dan Ashton says the slide disrupts the lives of many people in the region.

"There are an awful lot of people that commute," Ashton said. "You take a look at hospital staff or municipal staff, including all the transportation needs of moving goods and supplies."

Driver Dean Pratley was just south of the slide on Saturday when he saw part of the hillside give way.

"Some of these rocks that came down were just ... like they were house-sized rocks and eventually they broke into vehicle sized rocks," Pratley said. "They were just massive."

For updates on road conditions, check www.DriveBC.ca.