Highway 97 closed in West Kelowna following 4-vehicle collision

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a four-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near West Kelowna, B.C.

The incident took place around 6:20 p.m. PT on Monday at Boucherie Road, about one kilometre north of West Kelowna.

The cause of the incident is still unknown. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone who has dashboard video camera footage to contact them.

"The investigation into the collision is in it's early stages" said Cst. Lesley Smith with Kelowna RCMP in a release.

Drivers in the area are being told to expect delays. Traffic will be affected both Eastbound and Westbound, police say all four lanes of traffic between William R Bennett Bridge and Boucherie Road will remain closed until further notice.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

According to Drive BC, the road is not expected to re-open until Tuesday.