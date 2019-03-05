After a month-long closure, Hwy 97 is open again north of Summerland
Right lane still closed, but highway open in both directions
A major commuter highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior has reopened in both directions, more than a month after a rock slide shut down the road.
Highway 97 between Kelowna and Penticton was closed on Feb. 2 after a series of slides left the slope above the highway dangerously unstable.
The closure resulted in long, circuitous detours, which left some residents frustrated or, worse, stuck.
DriveBC said the route reopened early Tuesday, though the southbound lane closest to the slope is still closed. The Ministry of Transportation said a speed limit of 90 km/h is in place for that section.
The ministry said its staff, rock scalers and geotechnical enginners worked for weeks to assess the slope's stability and remove dirt and rock when it was safe to do so. In total, more than 20,000 cubic metres of rock and debris were hauled away from the site before the road reopened.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.