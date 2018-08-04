Highway 97 closed in both directions near Cache Creek

A mudslide has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 97 north of Cache Creek, according to DriveBC.

The agency added the situation is being assessed, but that there are no estimates as to when the highway will reopen.

CLOSED - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy97?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy97</a> in both directions 5 km north of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CacheCreek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CacheCreek</a> due to a mudslide. Assessment in progress, no estimated time of opening. Alternative route via <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy5?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy5</a>, and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy24?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy24</a>. Next update at 5:00pm. Full details: <a href="https://t.co/HlrtRcl9hq">https://t.co/HlrtRcl9hq</a> —@DriveBC

This comes after a separate mudslide closed Highway 97 on Friday just two kilometres south of the Highway 99 junction.

via <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a> - Cleanup of the new mudslide on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy97?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy97</a> near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CacheCreek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CacheCreek</a> is already underway. Alternate route available via Highway 1, Highway 5 and Highway 24. Info: <a href="https://t.co/BqsdkJNmni">https://t.co/BqsdkJNmni</a> <a href="https://t.co/XbpX6g9oih">pic.twitter.com/XbpX6g9oih</a> —@TranBC

Living along Highway 97

The string of slides has left residents living along Highway 97 nervous.

Debbie Beech lives in Clinton, north of Cache Creek, and she says her home is facing serious threats after a mudslide took out her horse pasture and riding ring.

"The mud is all filled up behind our house and now there's nowhere for it to go but take our house," said Beech. "There's probably a kilometre worth of fields that have been washed out from the mountainside."

Residents of Clinton worry that controlled back burns by B.C. Wildfire crews last summer have left the hillside unstable.

With files from Karin Larsen